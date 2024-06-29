Vicus Capital Has $396,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.87. 550,589 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

