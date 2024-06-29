Vicus Capital Has $880,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,856,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

