Vicus Capital Purchases 344 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $251,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

