Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 3,202 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,921,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $118.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,003,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

