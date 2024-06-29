Vicus Capital Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. 1,349,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,814. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.