Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.8 %

JOE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,917. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $3,815,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,600 shares of company stock worth $9,559,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

