Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,801,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,312 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,893 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after buying an additional 1,022,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,894,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,009,551. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

