Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,195 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 283,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 607,275 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 4,620,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

