Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,723. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

