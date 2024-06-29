Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 49.7% in June

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Viper Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 6,466,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.