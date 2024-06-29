Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after buying an additional 374,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $480.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.50. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

