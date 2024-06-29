Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.28 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,726,000 after buying an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,326,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

