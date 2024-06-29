Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 104,566 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 231.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

