WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 11,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WaveDancer stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WaveDancer, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WAVD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of WaveDancer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

