WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 11,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WaveDancer
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.