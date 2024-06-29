WD Rutherford LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $17,261,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,997,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,318. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

