WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.37. 11,670,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

