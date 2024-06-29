WD Rutherford LLC Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Cummins by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

Cummins stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.93. 1,643,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.