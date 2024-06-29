WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

