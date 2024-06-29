WD Rutherford LLC Purchases 835 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,958,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.31 and its 200-day moving average is $279.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

