WD Rutherford LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.