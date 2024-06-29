WD Rutherford LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,641,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

