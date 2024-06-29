Weaver Consulting Group Buys Shares of 4,987 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock remained flat at $41.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,128 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.