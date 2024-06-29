Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 55,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

Shares of RYLD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 915,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

