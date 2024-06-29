Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.52 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

