Weaver Consulting Group Has $454,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after buying an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after buying an additional 444,534 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. 426,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.