Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.81% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 474,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,537. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

