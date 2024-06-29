Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,694. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $56.70.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

