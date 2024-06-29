Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 381 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 145,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 3,025,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

