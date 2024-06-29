Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

PAUG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 121,563 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $730.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.