Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

