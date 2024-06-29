Webster Bank N. A. Has $31,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

