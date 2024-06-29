Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.6 %

NOW stock traded up $12.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $786.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $726.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

