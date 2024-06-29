Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.03. 946,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,657. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

