Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 1,167 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $487.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.