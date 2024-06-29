Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 15,065 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,655,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 478.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 247,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 205,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.31. 418,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,508. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

