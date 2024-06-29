Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.24.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.14. 2,259,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $210.65 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.