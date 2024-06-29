Webster Bank N. A. Sells 204 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 17,358,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,241,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

