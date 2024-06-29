Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,313 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. 5,921,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,607. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.59.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.