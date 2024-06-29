Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $53.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.24.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

