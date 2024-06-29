Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $290.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.00.

POOL opened at $307.33 on Tuesday. Pool has a 1 year low of $299.24 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

