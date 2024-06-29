Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $150.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

TEL opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $143.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

