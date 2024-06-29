Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 638,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

