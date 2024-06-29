Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFCM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

