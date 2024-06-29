Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,494 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $9,320,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

