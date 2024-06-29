WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Portillo’s worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Portillo’s stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,156. The company has a market cap of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PTLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Further Reading

