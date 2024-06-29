WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,596,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,182 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,154,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,639,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,164. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

