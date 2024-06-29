WoodTrust Financial Corp Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 98.6% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.08.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.28. 4,325,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.00 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.