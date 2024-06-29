WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 3,597,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,032. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -148.99, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

