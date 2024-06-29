WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

GS stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.32. 3,839,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

