WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 3,809 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 3,579,324 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

BMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 20,542,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

